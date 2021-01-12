Quebec’s coronavirus hospitalizations jump as province adds 1,934 new cases, 47 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

With the health crisis in full swing, Quebec is reporting 1,934 new cases and 47 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

The province, which is a hotspot for COVID-19, has seen 232,624 cases to date. Recoveries stand at 199,920.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of 8,782 Quebecers since last March. The death toll has been adjusted, however, since two previous fatalities were mistakenly linked to the virus.

The number of patients in hospital continued to climb Tuesday. Hospitalizations have reached 1,497, a rise of 61 compared to the previous day.

Of those patients, 10 more are in intensive care units for a total of 221.

“The increase in cases in the last few weeks are reflected in hospitalizations that continue to rise,” Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on social media. “This increase has major consequences for the situation in our hospitals.”

When it comes to screening, 24,565 tests were given Sunday. So far, there have been more than 5.2 million tests in Quebec.

Health authorities say 7,058 people were vaccinated Monday. A total of 99,510 doses have been given since the campaign got underway last month.