Saint John police charge youth in connection with hold and secure at COMPASS facility

The Saint John Police Force has charged a youth in connection with the hold and secure at a facility in the east part of the city last week.
On Friday, officials at the COMPASS Education Support Program, located at the former Woodlawn Elementary School, placed the facility in a hold and secure procedure after a teacher was threatened.
Police officers assisted in securing the building after the threat was made mid-morning.
They stayed on the scene for the remainder of the day to ensure students and staff were safe.
A teenager would later turn himself in to police on Jan. 11.
The youth, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in court in March 2021.
