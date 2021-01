Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to shuffle his cabinet on Tuesday, sources say.

The shuffle will address those in cabinet who say they do not plan on running again in the next federal election, sources told Global News.

#Breaking @globalnews can confirm Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to shuffle cabinet tomorrow. Sources say shuffle will address those in cabinet who won’t run again in next election. Makes sure govt is election ready #cdnpoli — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) January 12, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

-This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.