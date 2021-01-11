Coronavirus: New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Another COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough, health officials announced Monday evening.

The latest outbreak was Peterborough Public Health after its initial daily case update was announced at 4 p.m. citing three new COVID-19 cases and 11 resolved cases and only two active outbreaks.

No other details have been made immediately available on the newest outbreak — now the health unit’s third.

Fairhaven is still reeling from two outbreaks over the past three months — one which claimed the lives of three residents.

The first outbreak was declared on Oct. 31 after a caregiver — not a direct employee — tested positive for the virus. Over the next 40 days, three of 20 residents who tested positive in the Westview 2 section of the Dutton Road facility died of COVID-19, the health unit reported. Five staff and caregivers also tested positive during the outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak was declared over on Dec. 11.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The second outbreak was declared on Dec. 15 involving a person employed by the home had tested positive. Fairhaven noted the individual had not worked in the facility for the previous five days. The outbreak cited in the Riverside 3 section of the municipally run facility was declared over on Dec. 26.

Two other outbreaks remain active in Peterborough. One declared on Dec. 23, 2020, is at Community Living Trent Highland’s Romaine St. residential home where there have been 14 cases total among residents and staff. Community Living serves adults with developmental disabilities.

The other outbreak declared on Jan. 3 is at Stewart Homes on Brealey Drive. The home also serves people with disabilities.

Story continues below advertisement