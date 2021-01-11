Mild weekend brings many Manitobans out as strict coronavirus restrictions remain in place

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor is reminding the public to not gather in large groups outside after a mild weekend.

The warm weather in Winnipeg saw some crowded toboggan hills, skating rinks and trails as the province remains under strict coronavirus restrictions.

Gayle Robertson said she encountered a busy park on a walk and was doing her best to avoid close contact.

“If there’s a crowd of people coming towards me I sort of move around to the side a little bit,” Robertson said.

Hala Kattan said she found herself at a busy toboggan hill, although she felt safe.

“Most of the people were sledding away from the different groups so it was fine and the rest who were close were wearing masks so it was fine with us,” Kattan said.

The Forks has hired extra staff for the winter to help remind people of the public health orders and ensure people aren’t gathering in groups.

Although The Forks may seem busy at times, Clare McKay, vice-president of strategic initiatives, said attendance is nowhere near normal for this time of year and given the size of the property, she isn’t concerned about overcrowding.

“I think we’re not used to seeing people again, so when you first encounter people it feels like there might be a lot of people,” McKay said. “Our numbers are showing that this is incredibly far down from where we normally are.”

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin is encouraging Mantitobans to get out and be active, but said to not gather with others.

“Anytime you have crowding, a large number of people then it increases the risk somewhat, that’s why we have the group size restrictions,” Roussin said. “If you’re out with your family try to ensure you’re not grouping with others.”

Last week, Manitoba is extended strict public health restrictions for another two weeks, but an exemption to the orders was made to allow the Winnipeg Jets to play their upcoming NHL games at home at Bell MTS Place.

The current public health orders, which include limits on social gatherings and store openings, were first ordered in mid-November.