Coronavirus: More than 40,000 tested in Peterborough area; 3 new cases, 11 resolved

Peterborough Public Health reports new three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

There were also 11 more resolved cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction, leaving 52 active cases, down from 82 reported on Friday.

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 438 cases in Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There have been 381 resolved cases of the 438 — approximately 87 per cent.

Two outbreaks remain active in Peterborough. One is at Community Living Trent Highland’s Romaine St. residential home where there have been 14 cases total among residents and staff. Community Living serves adults with developmental disabilities.

Peterborough Public Health\’s COVID-19 tracker for Monday, Jan. 11. Peterborough Public Health

There is also an active outbreak at Stewart Homes on Brealey Drive. The home also serves people with disabilities.



An outbreak at workplace in Otonabee-South Monaghan was declared resolved on Saturday, the health unit reports.

An outbreak in November claimed the lives of three residents at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough. Two other COVID-19 deaths were reported in April.

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Monday “less than 10” patients with COVID-19 are on inpatient units.

The health unit reports more than 40,100 people have been tested for the virus — approximately 1 in 4 people in its jurisdiction.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Vaccine presentation

The health unit will be hosting an online presentation about the current status of COVID-19 vaccines and the local rollout. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15.

Medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra invites questions from the community in advance so she can try to address them during her presentation which also includes a focus on the provincial vaccine rollout and an overview of approved vaccines in Canada.

To register and submit questions, visit this link.

For those unable to attend, the event will be posted on the health unit’s website.

