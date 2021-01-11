2 people arrested in Fredericton as part of drug investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation by Fredericton police.

Police say that shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers conducted a traffic stop on Westmorland Street on a vehicle that initially refused to stop for police.

Officers say they seized an undisclosed amount of drugs as part of the arrest, including some that were thrown from the vehicle and later recovered by a K9 unit.

A 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Fredericton, were arrested at the scene before being released.

Both face charges of drug possession and possession of property obtained by a crime.

The 41-year-old woman faces additional charges of flight and driving while suspended.

They’re both scheduled to appear in court in February.

Fredericton police say their investigation is ongoing.