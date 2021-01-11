Menu

Crime

2 people arrested in Fredericton as part of drug investigation

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 12:18 pm
Fredericton police seized these items, including an undisclosed quantity of what they believe to be meth on Jan. 7.
Fredericton police seized these items, including an undisclosed quantity of what they believe to be meth on Jan. 7. Fredericton Police/HO

Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation by Fredericton police.

Police say that shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers conducted a traffic stop on Westmorland Street on a vehicle that initially refused to stop for police.

Officers say they seized an undisclosed amount of drugs as part of the arrest, including some that were thrown from the vehicle and later recovered by a K9 unit.

Read more: Kilos of cocaine bound for Eastern Canada seized in Manitoba, RCMP say

A 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Fredericton, were arrested at the scene before being released.

Both face charges of drug possession and possession of property obtained by a crime.

The 41-year-old woman faces additional charges of flight and driving while suspended.

Read more: Riverview suspect in custody unrelated to shooting: N.B. RCMP

They’re both scheduled to appear in court in February.

Fredericton police say their investigation is ongoing.

