Crime

Kilos of cocaine bound for Eastern Canada seized in Manitoba, RCMP say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 8:08 am
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 44-year-old Alberta after they say roughly eight kilos of cocaine was found during a traffic stop Wednesday.
RCMP say a delivery of cocaine bound for Eastern Canada has been seized during a traffic stop in Manitoba.

In a release Friday Manitoba RCMP say officers seized roughly eight kilos of cocaine after pulling over a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in the RM of Reynolds Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the illicit drugs were being transported to Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Eight kilograms of cocaine is a significant seizure anywhere, but in Newfoundland and Labrador this is even more significant given our small population and geography,” said Sgt. Adam Palmer, who heads up RMCP’s federal serious and organized crime unit in St. John’s Newfoundland.

“We are thankful Manitoba RCMP were able to intercept these drugs before they arrived in our province.”

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Alberta, was arrested after police searched the vehicle.

Llewellyn Ellsworth is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and was remanded into custody.

Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate.

