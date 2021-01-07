Riverview suspect in custody unrelated to shooting: N.B. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say it “may be a while” before Janson Bryan Baker faces any charges in connection to the Riverview shooting that occurred on Tuesday.

Const. Hans Ouellette, a media relations officer for the RCMP, told Global News Baker is currently being detained for reasons unrelated to the shooting.

Baker was arrested in Amherst, N.S., on Wednesday, after a 12-hour manhunt that started in Moncton, following a shooting incident that occurred near Riverview High School at around 5:15 p.m. AT on Tuesday.

A teacher at the school was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Staff at the school have since said the man required surgery but is recovering.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have confirmed that Baker was wanted in connection to the Riverview High School shooting.

His arrest came after an emergency alert was issued in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, after the vehicle Baker drove was found in Amherst and appeared to have been abandoned.

The night prior, an emergency alert was also issued in the Greater Moncton area of New Brunswick as officers with the RCMP searched for a suspect they said was reportedly carrying firearms.

2:05 N.S. MLA says emergency alert was needed for suspect in Amherst N.S. MLA says emergency alert was needed for suspect in Amherst

Ouellette said on Thursday that Baker, a suspect in the shooting, remains in police custody. He said there is currently no timeline on when charges specific to the shooting will be laid.

“Because he is in custody on an unrelated matter it may be a while before we have a schedule for him to appear in court for the incident of (Jan. 5),” Ouellette said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ouellette was not able to say why Baker is being detained, nor if any charges have been laid to date.

— With files from Aya Al-Hakim