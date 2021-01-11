Quebec reports 1,869 new coronavirus cases, 51 deaths as hospitalizations climb

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,869 new cases and 51 additional deaths linked to the COVID-19 health crisis Monday after the first weekend of curfew in the province.

Health authorities say of those deaths, 18 occurred in the past 24 hours, while the others were retroactively added.

The caseload stands at 230,690 while recoveries have surpassed 197,000. The pandemic has led to the deaths of 8,737 Quebecers since last March.

Hospitalizations attributable to the novel coronavirus climbed by 56 to 1,436. Of those patients, 211 are in intensive care, a rise of eight.

Quebec conducted 28,839 tests Saturday, the latest day for which screening data is provided. So far, more than 5.2 million tests have been administered.

When it comes to vaccinations, 8,400 doses were given Sunday. The total stands at 92,452 since the province began vaccinating people nearly one month ago.

Health Minister Christian Dubé addressed the progressing second wave of the health crisis on social media, saying the province has administered about 80 per cent of the more than 115,000 doses it has received to date.

“While vaccination is progressing well, the situation in our hospitals, particularly in Montreal, is very worrying,” he wrote.

Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the pandemic Monday afternoon. He will be joined by Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.