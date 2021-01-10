Menu

Health

Manitoba home-care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted January 10, 2021 4:42 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister got a look at the province's new COVID-19 vaccination centre at Winnipeg's Convention Centre, Friday, January 1, 2021. The centre will be opening Monday and will inoculate 900-1200 people in it's first week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
The Manitoba government has once again expanded the criteria for who can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The eligibility criteria for immunization has been expanded to include:

  • home-care workers employed by a regional health authority (RHA), a RHA-contracted service provider, or a self- and family-managed care client, born on or before Dec. 31, 1960.

Those who are eligible include:

  • Health-care workers assigned to a COVID-19 immunization clinic or designated COVID-19 testing site (no age restrictions) and now may include some individuals who do not have direct contact with patients, based on their role
  • Emergency response services (ERS) and specialty patient transportation workers registered with their applicable college or association in Manitoba, born on or before Dec. 31, 1975. This group includes professionals who perform ERS and patient transportation by land and air such as paramedics, emergency medical responders, nurses and respiratory therapists
  • Those working in critical care units (intensive care units only, no age restrictions)
  • Those working in long-term care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1975
  • Those working in acute care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1975
  • Those who work in a laboratory handling COVID-19 specimens (no age restrictions and may include some individuals who do not have direct contact with patients, based on their role)
  • Those who work on a designated COVID-19 hospital ward (no age restrictions)
  • Those who work in provincial or federal correctional facilities (no age restrictions)

On Saturday, a total of 851 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: Manitoba government expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility again

No second doses were administered, but a total of 9,498 doses have now been administered.

To date, Manitoba has received a total of 22,230 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which includes approximately 7,020 doses delivered earlier this week.

There are currently about 12,500 doses of Pfizer in the province, which will be used for the remainder of this week’s immunizations as well as appointments for first and second-dose immunizations at the Winnipeg super site this week.

Next week’s shipment of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be 9,360 doses and about one-third of that will be shipped to Brandon to launch the super site at the Keystone Centre on January 18.

Click to play video 'Manitoba gears up for vaccination blitz of long-term care homes' Manitoba gears up for vaccination blitz of long-term care homes
Manitoba gears up for vaccination blitz of long-term care homes

To date, Manitoba has received 7,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Of these, 5,300 have been allocated for First Nation immunization priorities, and regular shipments began by air and road Thursday.

All of the remaining Moderna doses will be used to support the immunization campaign at personal care homes that will begin Monday.

