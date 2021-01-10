3 taken to hospital after head-on collision north of Fort Macleod, Alta.

Three people were taken to hospital after a head-on collision Saturday afternoon on Highway 519 and Highway 811, north of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Fort Macleod RCMP said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m., just east of the hamlet of Granum.
A Nissan Rogue was travelling east on the highway and was struck by a Jeep Grande Cherokee that was heading west.
The woman driving the Nissan and the man driving the Jeep were both taken by ambulance to hospital in Lethbridge.
A man who was a passenger in the Nissan was taken to hospital in Calgary by air ambulance.
The injuries were all serious but the victims are reported to be in stable condition, RCMP said.
Traffic was diverted on the highway until around 8 p.m. while an RCMP collision analyst investigated.
