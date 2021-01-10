Menu

3 taken to hospital after head-on collision north of Fort Macleod, Alta.

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 10, 2021 1:20 pm
Two people are in hospital following a head-on collision near the hamlet of Granum, Alta. Global News

Three people were taken to hospital after a head-on collision Saturday afternoon on Highway 519 and Highway 811, north of Fort Macleod, Alta.

Fort Macleod RCMP said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m., just east of the hamlet of Granum.

A Nissan Rogue was travelling east on the highway and was struck by a Jeep Grande Cherokee that was heading west.

The woman driving the Nissan and the man driving the Jeep were both taken by ambulance to hospital in Lethbridge.

A man who was a passenger in the Nissan was taken to hospital in Calgary by air ambulance.

Read more: Fatal southern Alberta collision on Highway 2 claims the life of 1 man

The injuries were all serious but the victims are reported to be in stable condition, RCMP said.

Traffic was diverted on the highway until around 8 p.m. while an RCMP collision analyst investigated.

