N.B. top doctor says COVID-19 cases could get worse

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 765 and 584 have recovered. There have been nine deaths, bringing the number of active cases to 171.As of Saturday, 160,039 tests have been conducted.“We all want to move back to the Yellow alert level of recovery as soon as possible,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a press release. “One way we can get there is if everyone downloads and uses the COVID Alert app.”On Friday, Jan. 8, the province said three positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Woodstock High School and one case was confirmed at Townsview School in Woodstock.“Due to the high level of activity in the area, all students and staff from Townsview School and Woodstock High School are required to self-isolate for 48 hours (Saturday and Sunday) to allow for contact tracing,” said the province.The province also said on Jan. 8 one positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie and another case was confirmed at Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton.“Staff will contact families directly through the weekend regarding any impacts on learning. Anyone who has been in close contact with these cases will be notified by Public Health through contact tracing.”One positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the Garderie Tic Tac Toe in Dalhousie and families have been notified.In the meantime, the province announced that students travelling into New Brunswick from other Canadian provinces due to formal custody or care agreements must now receive weekly COVID-19 tests.This also applies to students in kindergarten to Grade 8 living in Quebec or Nova Scotia who are attending school in New Brunswick.