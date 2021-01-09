Seven new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba, including man in his 40s

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Public Health officials reported seven additional deaths of people with COVID-19 on Saturday.

The deaths include:

A man in his 50s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Deer Lodge Centre

A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 9.9 per cent provincially and 9.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, 203 new cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 26,166.

Seven cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

54 cases in the Northern health region

38 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

19 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

85 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 4,664 active cases and 20,769 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 229 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 84 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 313 hospitalizations.

There are 33 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as four people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 37 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths in the province due to COVID-19 is 733.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,181 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 437,412.

Public health officials advise a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Samaritan House Ministry Safe and Warm Shelter in Brandon. The site has been moved to Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Outbreaks have been declared over at Rod McGillivary Memorial Care Home in Opaskweyak Cree Nation and Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg.