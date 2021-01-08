Charges laid in 2 unrelated Vancouver killings: police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say prosecutors have approved charges in a pair of unrelated killings in the city last year.

The first case involves the fatal shooting of Amin Shahin Shakur, 30, near Main St. and East 48th Avenue on July 13.

Investigators say Shakur did not have an extensive history with police.

Mohammed Abu-Sharife, 41, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

The second case involves an altercation that left Neil Scarisbrick, 36, dead after being punched on the Downtown Eastside, Sept. 7.

Johnathan James Payne, 36, has been charged with manslaughter in the death.

At the time, police said they believed the two men knew each other.