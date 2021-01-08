Menu

Crime

Charges laid in 2 unrelated Vancouver killings: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 11:32 pm
Vancouver police say prosecutors have approved charges in a pair of unrelated killings in the city last year.

The first case involves the fatal shooting of Amin Shahin Shakur, 30, near Main St. and East 48th Avenue on July 13.

Read more: Vancouver man dies in city’s 19th homicide of the year following random stabbing

Investigators say Shakur did not have an extensive history with police.

Mohammed Abu-Sharife, 41, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

The second case involves an altercation that left Neil Scarisbrick, 36, dead after being punched on the Downtown Eastside, Sept. 7.

Read more: Victoria man charged with manslaughter in death of Vancouver overdose volunteer

Johnathan James Payne, 36, has been charged with manslaughter in the death.

At the time, police said they believed the two men knew each other.

