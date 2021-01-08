Edmonton police seek vehicle and driver of interest in connection with woman’s suspicious disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are now looking for a pickup truck and its driver, whom they describe as a person of interest in connection with their investigation of a woman’s disappearance on Christmas Eve.

According to police, 30-year-old Billie Wynell Johnson was last seen in the evening on Dec. 24 in the area of 113 Street and 107 Avenue. She was reported missing on Dec. 28 and her disappearance is being treated as suspicious.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said they are looking for help from the public as they try to track down a black Dodge Ram seen on surveillance video leaving downtown Edmonton before heading west out of the city between 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 1:14 a.m. on Christmas Day.

“Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen the truck and driver on Christmas Eve or observed any suspicious activity involving the truck and driver,” police said.

Johnson is five-foot-seven and 140 pounds. She has dark hair, a flower tattoo on her left clavicle and a tattoo down her forearm that says “Gianna.”

She was last seen wearing tan hiking boots, black pants, a grey or blue FILA sweater and carrying a small black Adidas tote bag with white writing.

Anyone with information about the person or vehicle of interest or Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service immediately at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

