Commission created to examine N.S. mass shooting in April finalizing office spaces, confirming staff

A mass casualty commission created as a joint federal-provincial public inquiry into the Nova Scotia attacks last April is finally in the process of establishing a structure.

The commission was created in October 2020 after the government of Canada and the province of Nova Scotia announced in July their intention to establish a public inquiry.

In addition to examining the attacks that took place on the night of April 18, the commission has been tasked “to provide meaningful recommendations to help protect Canadians in the future” and will have to report its findings and make recommendations by November 2022.

According to the commission’s website, it is currently finalizing office spaces in both Colchester County and Halifax Regional Municipality. It will also be providing virtual access for those living outside the region.

“If public health guidelines allow, our staff will work at these offices to conduct the various Commission activities, such as investigations, statement taking and witness preparation.”

The commission also reported that it is in the process of confirming staffing. The team leadership roles include community liaison, mental health, investigations, legal counsel, and policy and research. It will also be appointing a chief administrative officer/executive director.

“One of the next steps in a public inquiry is to find out who would like to formally participate. This is called having ‘standing,'” stated the inquiry team.

According to the commission, the notice of applications for standing will be posted on the website in the coming weeks. The notice will describe how to apply to formally participate in the commission process.

“While many people refer to those events as the mass ‘shooting’, in addition to the gun-related deaths, there were many types of harms,” the commission said in a statement.

The commission states that while some refer to the events as the “Portapique shootings,” the devastation spanned a wide geographic area of Nova Scotia. This is why it is using the term “mass casualty.”

“As Commissioners, it is our responsibility to find out why the mass casualty happened, how it happened, and to make recommendations that prevent such a thing from happening again,” the statement reads.

“We intend to perform our duties with compassion and with an unwavering commitment to a full, transparent, and independent inquiry.”