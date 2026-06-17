Man dies after altercation with store security guard in Quebec

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Police in Longueuil, Que., say a man is dead following an altercation with a store security guard Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. at 1401 Chemin de Chambly. Police said officers were called to intervene when a man was reported to them as unconscious following a physical intervention by the security guard.

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A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died.

The security guard, a 20-year-old man, was arrested. No charges were announced.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.