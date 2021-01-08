COVID-19: 9 new cases, 12 resolved cases for Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There were also 12 more resolved cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction, leaving 82 active cases, down from 85 on Thursday. There were 92 on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 423 cases in Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There have been 336 resolved cases of the 423 — approximately 79.4 per cent.

Three outbreaks remain: Community Living Trent Highland’s residential home on Romaine St. in Peterborough where there have been 14 cases total among residents and staff. Community Living serves adults with developmental disabilities.

There are also outbreaks at Stewart Homes on Brealey Drive in the city (which also serves people with disabilities) and at an unnamed workplace in Otonabee-South Monaghan.

An outbreak in November claimed the lives of three residents at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough. Two other COVID-19 deaths were reported in April.

The health unit reports 39,800 people have been tested for the virus — approximately 1 in 4 people in its jurisdiction.

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Friday “less than 10” patients with COVID-19 are on inpatient units.

Vaccine presentation

The health unit will be hosting an online presentation about the current status of COVID-19 vaccines and the local rollout. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15.

Medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra invites questions from the community in advance so she can try to address them during her presentation which also includes a focus on the provincial vaccine rollout and an overview of approved vaccines in Canada.

To register and submit questions, visit this link.

For those unable to attend, the event will be posted on the health unit’s website.

