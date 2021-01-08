Guelph, Wellington County each report new death linked to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Both Guelph and Wellington County reported a new death linked to COVID-19 on Friday.

According to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, it’s Guelph’s 17th fatal case during the pandemic and Wellington County’s seventh.

It’s also the second death reported in Guelph in as many days, and the third this week.

Guelph also recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising its total case count to 1,569.

Active cases jumped by 28 in the city from the previous day to 230. That includes three people being treated in the hospital for the disease.

Another 18 people have recovered, raising the resolved case count to 1,322.

In one month, Guelph has reported 820 new cases and six deaths related to COVID-19, while 699 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Along with its seventh death, Wellington County reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising its total case count to 638.

Active cases increased by 12 from the previous day to 85, which includes two people in the hospital.

The Township of Wellington North is being hit hardest by the coronavirus where there are 31 active cases in a population of just over 12,000 people.

Six more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 546.

The latest death is the county’s first since Dec. 23.

COVID-19 Outbreaks

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in Guelph and Wellington County on Friday.

The most serious outbreak at Caressant Care in Arthur continues to grow with 52 confirmed cases among its long-term care and retirement home.

Public Health’s online portal also shows one fatal case is now connected to the outbreak. A fatal case has also been linked to an active outbreak at the Elliott Community Retirement Home in Guelph.

It’s unclear if these fatal cases are the deaths that were reported on Friday.

Guelph police announced on Thursday that its COVID-19 outbreak has grown by one case to five cases among its members.

COVID-19 Vaccines

Public Health began its vaccination program on Wednesday with five health-care workers from Shelburne receiving a Pfizer shot.

Another 250 were scheduled to be vaccinated on Thursday with more than 250 scheduled for Friday as well.

Public Health says updated information on vaccinations would be provided Friday afternoon.

More to come…

