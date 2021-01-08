COVID-19: Rhino’s Roadhouse restaurant in Bewdley closed after 2 employees test positive

Send this page to someone via email

A popular restaurant overlooking Rice Lake south of Peterborough remains closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post by Rhino’s Roadhouse in Bewdley, the restaurant closed on Saturday, Jan. 2, after some employees had “flu-like symptoms.” They were told to get a COVID-19 test, management reported.

“Management thought it was best to close the restaurant until all tests results were in,” the post states.

On Thursday, the restaurant approximately 30 kilometres south of Peterborough announced that two employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The (one) said employee did not have direct contact with any customers as he stayed in the back,” the restaurant stated. “The other employee has not been at work since Dec. 27.”

Story continues below advertisement

The restaurant on Rice Lake Drive remains closed. Management says a reopening date has yet to be determined.

Management says it is also working closely with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, focusing on increased sanitization, wellness checks, temperature checks, continued use of masks as well as offering take-out services to support the well-being of everyone.

“Safety continues to be our top priority,” management stated. “We will keep you updated to when management feels it is safe to open up again.”

On Thursday afternoon, the health unit reported seven new cases in Northumberland County with 78 active cases in its jurisdiction, including 30 in Northumberland.

The restaurant was in the national spotlight in January 2017 when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a short visit during a daylong tour of the region.

Advertisement