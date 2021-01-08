Menu

Crime

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries following hit and run in St. Catharines: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 9:46 am
Niagara police say they are investigating a fatal apartment fire on Front Street North in Thorold, Ont., on June 29, 2020.
Niagara police say they are investigating a fatal apartment fire on Front Street North in Thorold, Ont., on June 29, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara police say they are looking for a light-coloured vehicle connected with a hit and run in St. Catharines on Thursday night that sent an 89-year-old woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the vehicle didn’t stop when the woman crossed the street around 5:30 p.m. near Queenston Street and Woodburn Avenue.

The vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Queenston Street.

Detectives say they are in possession of video capturing the collision but are still looking for more video and witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact police at (905) 688-4111, ext.1005591.

