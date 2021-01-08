Woman suffers life-threatening injuries following hit and run in St. Catharines: police

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say they are looking for a light-coloured vehicle connected with a hit and run in St. Catharines on Thursday night that sent an 89-year-old woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the vehicle didn’t stop when the woman crossed the street around 5:30 p.m. near Queenston Street and Woodburn Avenue.

The vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Queenston Street.

Detectives say they are in possession of video capturing the collision but are still looking for more video and witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact police at (905) 688-4111, ext.1005591.

