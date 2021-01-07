‘One-of-a kind’ tables worth $20K stolen from St. Catharines shop

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police believe eight “one-of-a-kind” tables with a cumulative value of $20,000 were recently stolen from a St. Catharines business between late November and early December 2020.

Investigators say the tables and a number of coffee and pub table stands went missing from a shop that had a rear-gated yard near Bunting Road and Eastchester Avenue.

The missing items include three music-themed tables featuring art from Kiss and The Tragically Hip, a pair of sports tables with images from the National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) as well as a stained-glass-looking rectangle concrete table.

Also taken we several black cast-iron coffee and pub table stands.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009628

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

