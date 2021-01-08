Nova Scotia Health issues potential COVID-19 exposure warning for Dartmouth Starbucks

Nova Scotia Health has issued an exposure warning for a Dartmouth coffee shop on Jan. 3.
Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the Starbucks at 11 Cuddy Lane in Dartmouth on Jan. 3 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to immediately self-isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.
Individuals who have symptoms are required to self-isolate while awaiting results.
Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results.
Nova Scotia recommends visiting the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:
- Fever
- Cough
Or two or more of the following symptoms:
- Sore throat
- Runny nose/nasal congestion
- Headache
- Shortness of breath.
