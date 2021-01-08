Menu

Health

Nova Scotia Health issues potential COVID-19 exposure warning for Dartmouth Starbucks

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 8:25 am
Nova Scotia Health has issued an exposure warning for a Dartmouth coffee shop on Jan. 3.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the Starbucks at 11 Cuddy Lane in Dartmouth on Jan. 3 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to immediately self-isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Read more: All the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Nova Scotia over the past 14 days

Individuals who have symptoms are required to self-isolate while awaiting results.

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results.

Nova Scotia recommends visiting the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

  • Fever
  • Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose/nasal congestion
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath.
