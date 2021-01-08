Man dies after shooting in Richmond

A man has died after a shooting in Richmond Thursday evening.
In a statement, Richmond RCMP say at 8:30 p.m., they were called to a report of shots heard in a park near the area of Moncton Street at No. 1 Road.
Police located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local area hospital, where he died.
Trending Stories
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now taking the lead on the investigation.
The area around the park has been cordoned off for the police investigation. Traffic in the area is not affected.
IHIT Media Relations is expected to discuss further details regarding this incident.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments