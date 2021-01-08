Menu

Crime

Man dies after shooting in Richmond

By John Copsey Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 2:37 am
Richmond RCMP

A man has died after a shooting in Richmond Thursday evening.

In a statement, Richmond RCMP say at 8:30 p.m., they were called to a report of shots heard in a park near the area of Moncton Street at No. 1 Road.

Read more: Police brace for possible retribution after high-profile B.C. gangster killed

Police located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local area hospital, where he died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now taking the lead on the investigation.

Read more: Man with known gang ties shot dead at family home in Surrey

The area around the park has been cordoned off for the police investigation. Traffic in the area is not affected.

IHIT Media Relations is expected to discuss further details regarding this incident.

