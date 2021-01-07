Menu

Advertisement
Crime

Man accused in Southgate ‘hate-motivated attack’ arrested after missing court appearance

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 7, 2021 11:27 pm
Click to play video 'Southgate Centre attack victims’ family speaks about hate-fuelled crime' Southgate Centre attack victims’ family speaks about hate-fuelled crime
WATCH ABOVE: The daughter and sister of the two women attacked in the parking lot of Southgate Centre has spoken out about her family's ongoing struggle.

The man accused in what police called a “hate-motivated attack” at Southgate Centre in early December is in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said the man was arrested after failing to appear in court.

Richard Bradley Stevens, 41, is facing two counts of assault and one count of mischief in relation to the attack.

Read more: Edmonton police charge man after ‘hate-motivated’ attack outside Southgate Centre

According to police, two Somali women were sitting in their vehicle outside the mall in south Edmonton on Dec. 9. The victims told police the man began yelling “racially-motivated obscenities” at them.

Click to play video '2 women recovering after hate-motivated attack in Southgate Centre parking lot' 2 women recovering after hate-motivated attack in Southgate Centre parking lot
2 women recovering after hate-motivated attack in Southgate Centre parking lot – Dec 10, 2020

Witnesses told police the man also punched the passenger-side window, causing it to shatter.

When the passenger in the vehicle ran away, police said the man chased her, pushed her to the ground and assaulted her.

Trending Stories

The other victim tried to help, but police said the suspect pushed her to the ground as well.

Read more: Woman charged following ‘hate-motivated’ attack at Southgate LRT Station

Several bystanders were able to jump in and stop the assault at that point.

The women are Muslim and were both wearing hijabs.

Click to play video 'City denouncing second hate-motivated attack in a week near Southgate Centre' City denouncing second hate-motivated attack in a week near Southgate Centre
City denouncing second hate-motivated attack in a week near Southgate Centre – Dec 16, 2020

A family member of the two women told media on Wednesday that both of them feared for their lives during the attack, believing they were going to be killed.

The woman who was identified only as a daughter of one of the women said she believes she almost lost her mother and sister that day.

Read more: Family member of Somali women attacked outside Southgate Centre says they feared for their lives

Police said Wednesday there was a second man at the scene, but there was no evidence to lay charges.

There was no word on when Stevens is scheduled to be in court next.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
