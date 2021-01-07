Man accused in Southgate ‘hate-motivated attack’ arrested after missing court appearance

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused in what police called a “hate-motivated attack” at Southgate Centre in early December is in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said the man was arrested after failing to appear in court.

Richard Bradley Stevens, 41, is facing two counts of assault and one count of mischief in relation to the attack.

According to police, two Somali women were sitting in their vehicle outside the mall in south Edmonton on Dec. 9. The victims told police the man began yelling “racially-motivated obscenities” at them.

2:00 2 women recovering after hate-motivated attack in Southgate Centre parking lot 2 women recovering after hate-motivated attack in Southgate Centre parking lot – Dec 10, 2020

Witnesses told police the man also punched the passenger-side window, causing it to shatter.

Story continues below advertisement

When the passenger in the vehicle ran away, police said the man chased her, pushed her to the ground and assaulted her.

The other victim tried to help, but police said the suspect pushed her to the ground as well.

Several bystanders were able to jump in and stop the assault at that point.

The women are Muslim and were both wearing hijabs.

1:56 City denouncing second hate-motivated attack in a week near Southgate Centre City denouncing second hate-motivated attack in a week near Southgate Centre – Dec 16, 2020

A family member of the two women told media on Wednesday that both of them feared for their lives during the attack, believing they were going to be killed.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman who was identified only as a daughter of one of the women said she believes she almost lost her mother and sister that day.

Read more: Family member of Somali women attacked outside Southgate Centre says they feared for their lives

Police said Wednesday there was a second man at the scene, but there was no evidence to lay charges.

There was no word on when Stevens is scheduled to be in court next.