London, Ont., assessment centres to no longer offer testing for those who need it to travel

Send this page to someone via email

Starting on Jan. 15, people will no longer be able to get a COVID-19 test for travelling out of the county at any of London’s assessment centres.

In a statement, the Thames Valley Family Health Team, which co-runs the assessment centres with London Health Sciences Centre, said the move is due to a change in the province of Ontario’s testing criteria.

The move includes the testing centre at Western University, Carling Assessment Centre, and Oakridge Assessment Centre.

Those who need a test to get clearance to travel internationally are advised to reach out to their travel carrier for the most up-to-date information.

Travellers needing a COVID-19 test are being advised to search for other options, including private testing facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Travellers should also consult Canada’s travel advisory page for information on travelling outside Canada and returning to Canada.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

London COVID-19 Assessment Centres will continue to provide testing at no cost for individuals who fall within the Ontario provincial guidelines.

Are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Middlesex-London Health Unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app; or

Live or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Middlesex London Health Unit; or

Have no symptoms and require a test as an essential health worker, for Long Term Care visits, a medical procedure, cancer treatment, or;

Are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative by the Ministry of Health

Those looking to book an appointment at either Oakridge Assessment Centre at 825 Valetta St., and Carling Assessment Centre at 656 Elizabeth St. can still do so online for via telephone.

1:25 Coronavirus: Canadian health minister discusses Ontario COVID-19 testing program for international travellers Coronavirus: Canadian health minister discusses Ontario COVID-19 testing program for international travellers