14-year-old boy walks into Toronto hospital with bullet wound following shooting

Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after officers responded to a shooting in Scarborough.
Police were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road at around 12:58 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.
While officers were on scene, police received word that a teen had arrived at a hospital at 1:23 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body.
Police said they are looking into whether the boy’s injuries occurred at the scene of the shooting. Investigators said officers are going over surveillance footage.
Officers are currently heading to the hospital to speak to the teen to get further details.
Investigators said they are looking for a male suspect described as being about six feet tall and wearing a puffy jacket, grey hoodie and black pants at the time of the shooting.
