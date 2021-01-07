Menu

Investigations

Fate of 2 people in aircraft last seen over Fraser River in June remains unknown

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 3:12 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. missing plane mystery deepens' B.C. missing plane mystery deepens
The mystery surrounding a small plane that disappeared from Boundary Bay Airport with two people on board is deepening and as Grace Ke reports, there appears to have been no official search Monday after Saturday's witness report of an aircraft possibly plunging into the Fraser River – Jun 8, 2020

A student and flight instructor, believed to be onboard a small plane last seen over the Fraser River near Maple Ridge last June, remain missing along with the aircraft.

The Transporation Safety Board said in a report Thursday that the Cessna 172M aircraft, operated by the International Flight Centre, was conducting a local training flight from Boundary Bay Airport with the two people on board.

At 1:12 p.m. on June 6, the aircraft disappeared from radar over the Fraser River and was last recorded travelling eastbound at an altitude of 200 feet with an airspeed of 80 knots.

The investigation into what happened still continues.

Read more: Reported plane crash in Fraser River linked to overdue aircraft with 2 aboard

A single witness reported a crash to police just after 1 p.m. that Saturday in the area of 287 Street and Lougheed Highway.

Yet despite an extensive search lasting many days, no evidence of the plane or the passengers was ever found.

The families of the two people on board the flight were notified about what happened, police said last June.

Click to play video 'Fraser River missing plane mystery continues' Fraser River missing plane mystery continues
Fraser River missing plane mystery continues – Jun 7, 2020
