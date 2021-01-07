Fate of 2 people in aircraft last seen over Fraser River in June remains unknown

Send this page to someone via email

A student and flight instructor, believed to be onboard a small plane last seen over the Fraser River near Maple Ridge last June, remain missing along with the aircraft.

The Transporation Safety Board said in a report Thursday that the Cessna 172M aircraft, operated by the International Flight Centre, was conducting a local training flight from Boundary Bay Airport with the two people on board.

At 1:12 p.m. on June 6, the aircraft disappeared from radar over the Fraser River and was last recorded travelling eastbound at an altitude of 200 feet with an airspeed of 80 knots.

The investigation into what happened still continues.

A single witness reported a crash to police just after 1 p.m. that Saturday in the area of 287 Street and Lougheed Highway.

Yet despite an extensive search lasting many days, no evidence of the plane or the passengers was ever found.

The families of the two people on board the flight were notified about what happened, police said last June.

