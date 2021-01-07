Coronavirus: 2 deaths, 95 new cases in London-Middlesex as region’s total case tally passes 4,000

Send this page to someone via email

The London-Middlesex region has recorded an additional 95 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, local health officials reported Thursday.

The increase brings the region’s case total to 4,038, of which 2,916 have recovered — 57 more than the day before. At least 116 people have died, 14 just since Jan. 1.

Health officials said the two deaths reported Thursday involved men in their 60s and 70s who were both associated with a long-term care home. No other information has been released.

Thursday’s case jump comes after three successive days of triple-digit case increases. A record 161 new cases were reported on Tuesday. (The health unit initially reported 184, but walked back that number after determining some cases had either been counted twice or involved people who lived outside of its jurisdiction.)

Six days into January (the cases reported Thursday are as of the end of Wednesday) the region has already reported at least 669 cases, more than every preceding month of the pandemic except for December, which posted a record 1,724 cases and at least 36 deaths.

On Wednesday, Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, tweeted that the region had recorded twice as many total deaths during the second wave of the pandemic, which is still ongoing, as during the entirety of the first wave of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Out of the 95 new cases reported Thursday, 70 are from London, according to health unit data. Elsewhere, 11 are from Middlesex Centre, five are from Strathroy-Caradoc, two are from Southwest Middlesex, and one each is from North Middlesex and Thames Centre. Five cases are pending a location.

Those infected span every age group tracked by the health unit, with a relatively even distribution compared to previous reports.

Eight cases involve people 19 or younger; 15 involve people in their 20s; 14 are in their 30s; 13 each are in their 40s and 50s; 15 are in their 60s; five are in their 70s; and 12 are 80 or older.

As has been the case in recent weeks, a vast majority of cases are absent exposure source data, with 78 listed as pending or undetermined. At least 11 are due to outbreak, five are due to close contact with a confirmed case, and one has no known link.

The health unit is expected to provide more information and context during its media briefing Thursday afternoon.

The region’s seven-day case average stands at 106.14 on Thursday compared to 109.2 on Tuesday and 97.0 on Monday. The seven-day average was 80.28 as of Dec. 31.

The 14-day average, meantime, stands at 92.21 compared to 89.64 on Monday and 75.78 as of Dec. 31.

The region’s test per cent positivity rate stood at 5.3 per cent as of last week, up from 3.7 the week before, health unit figures released Wednesday show.

Roughly 9,738 people were tested last week, down from 11,188 the week before.

The region’s cumulative incidence rate is 777.3 per 100,000 people, compared to Ontario’s 1,327. London’s alone is 877.9, while Middlesex Centre’s is 860.

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 inpatients in the care of London Health Sciences Centre has dropped by one to 41.

However, the organization also reported Thursday that such inpatients in critical or intensive care had risen by one to 12, compared to the day before.

In addition, the number of active staff cases within LHSC also rose by one to 31.

No COVID-19 inpatients were reported to be in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital as of Thursday.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London says at least 10 staff are currently infected with the virus, eight due to an outbreak at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care which has also sickened 22 residents.

According to the health unit, at least 294 people have been hospitalized in London and Middlesex due to COVID-19, including 56 who have needed intensive care.

The strain of the COVID-19 pandemic on local health-care resources has prompted surgery cancellations at LHSC.

Dr. Adam Dukelow, the organization’s chief medical officer, told 980 CFPL Wednesday that its University Hospital facility was at 60 per cent operating capacity — nine of 15 operating rooms — while at Victoria Hospital, the figure was 70 per cent — 14 out of 19 operating rooms.

Emil Schemitch, LHSC’s department of surgery chief, said that some surgeries were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday of this week due to “rising COVID pressure in the region” and “potential human resource constraints.” Those impacted will receive a call directly from LHSC.

As of Wednesday, Dukelow says some operating rooms have been converted to allow for ambulatory surgeries that do not require an overnight stay.

Before the holiday season, LHSC warned that an expected case deluge in the new year would make it difficult to ramp back up to typical surgery volumes.

Institutional outbreaks

Health unit figures show that at least 28 of Thursday’s reported cases involve either seniors’ facility residents or staff.

The total number of seniors’ facility resident cases that have been reported since the pandemic began stood at 247 as of Thursday, 11 more than the day before.

At the same time, total staff cases stood at 228, 17 more than the day before.

Meantime, Victoria Hospital is dealing with a new outbreak, the health unit confirmed Thursday.

The outbreak, located in B41 Antenatal, is currently the third active outbreak at the hospital.

The other two, located in D5-300 and D7-200, were declared Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, respectively.

All three Victoria Hospital outbreaks are tied to fewer than five patient cases and five staff cases each. No deaths have been reported.

The hospital outbreaks are among at least 10 institutional outbreaks that are currently active in the London and Middlesex region.

Elsewhere, outbreaks remain active at the following facilities, declared on:

Jan. 5 at Oneida Long Term Care Home (facility)

Jan. 2 at Chelsey Park (long-term care – fifth floor, second floor)

Dec. 26 at Earls Court Village (third floor)

Dec. 26 at Extendicare (second and third floors)

Dec 26 at Oakcrossing Retirement Living (second floor)

Dec. 23 at Middlesex Terrage (facility)

Dec. 22 at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care (SM1, MV4. MV5. Outbreaks in SM2 and SM3 were resolved Jan. 6)

Since March, the region has seen at least 80 institutional outbreaks in London and Middlesex, including at least 56 at local seniors’ facilities.

Schools

No new school cases have been reported in the region, according to the health unit.

Only one case is currently active involving a school. The case is tied to Lord Dorchester Secondary School, the health unit says.

At least 173 cases have been reported since the start of September that have been tied to schools or childcare centres, the health unit says.

Two outbreak declarations remain active — one at Covenant Christian School, and one at Lord Dorchester Secondary.

A previous outbreak declared Dec. 22 at A.B. Lucas Secondary School was deemed over as of Wednesday.

Global News has learned that Ontario students will not be returning to the classroom on Monday, sources say.

Premier Doug Ford said the announcement will be made by the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams who has a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

All students in northern Ontario and elementary students in southern Ontario were put on virtual learning for the first week back from winter holidays on Jan. 4 to Jan. 8. Those students were expected to return to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

However, sources say students will not be returning to in-person learning inside schools on Monday.

High school students in southern Ontario are on virtual learning until Jan. 25 as previously outlined by the province.

Vaccinations and Testing

Vaccinations continue at the Western Fair District Agriplex.

It comes as the region recorded a 5.3 per cent test per cent positivity rate as of last week, according to figures released Wednesday by the health unit. The rate is up from 3.7 per cent the week before.

That rise despite the fact the region saw nearly 1,500 fewer tests than the previous week — 9,738 compared to 11,188.

Officials with the London Health Sciences Centre have said roughly 500 people are being administered the vaccine every day, with plans to double that number in the near future.

Long-term staff are the main priority for receiving a shot, which is currently the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

LHSC says vaccinations will be expanded soon to staff and physicians in emergency departments, critical care units, and units that care for COVID-19 patients from all hospitals in Elgin, Middlesex, Huron, Oxford, and Perth.

During Monday’s briefing, local health officials said they expected the Moderna vaccine, which requires less intense cold storage requirements than the Pfizer vaccine, to come soon.

An update is expected during Thursday’s briefing.

The city’s two main assessment centre have continued to see steady turnout, with Carling Heights seeing the largest demand, as has been the case since late November.

The Carling Heights centre has recorded between 454 and 524 visits per day between Dec. 30 and Jan. 6, according to the health unit.

Current average visitation rates at Carling Heights are among the highest the facility has seen during the entire pandemic.

Oakridge Arena, which was closed over the holiday season, reopened on Monday and has seen between 318 and 327 visits per day so far this week.

Number of clients seen by date at London’s two COVID-19 assessment centres, April 1, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021. Middlesex-London Health Unit

Both centres are continuing to operate by appointment only, however, appointment slots have been consistently full recently. Appointment testing for certain asymptomatic people is also continuing at eight local pharmacies.

The city’s assessment centres have seen more than 131,000 people since they opened in April, and have swabbed more than 125,000 people.

The region’s test per cent positivity rate stood at 3.3 per cent as of the week of Dec. 20, about the same as the week before and up from 2.4 two weeks earlier. Updated numbers are expected Wednesday.

Ontario

Ontario reported 3,519 new cases of COVID-19 and 89 more deaths Thursday, both daily highs for the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 891 new cases in Toronto, 568 in Peel Region and 457 in York Region.

She also says there were 208 new cases in Windsor-Essex County, 175 in Waterloo and 174 in Durham Region.

Ontario also reported that nearly 65,800 COVID-19 tests have been completed since the last daily update.

Nine more Ontarians were hospitalized, for a total of 1,472 people in hospital.

There are also 363 people in intensive care, and 242 people on ventilators.

–This article will be updated with figures from neighbouring health units.

–With files from Jacquelyn LeBel, Gabby Rodrigues and Travis Dhanraj, as well as The Canadian Press