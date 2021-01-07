Menu

Health

Peterborough County OPP detachment limited for public during lockdown

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 12:53 pm
Visitation restrictions have been implemented for the Peterborough County OPP detachment.
Visitation restrictions have been implemented for the Peterborough County OPP detachment. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peterborough County OPP say its detachment will have limited public access during the provincial lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the detachment on Lansdowne Street East will limit routine criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks and fingerprinting to essential workers and volunteers only.

Read more: Peterborough County OPP opens collision reporting centre

Anyone seeking entry must make an appointment first, the OPP stated Thursday. Individuals will be pre-screened and are required to have proper personal protective equipment prior to entering the detachment.

If you require any detachment-based service, including criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks, call (705) 742-0401 in advance for an appointment. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Collision Reporting Centre will continue to operate during the lockdown, operating between 7 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For emergencies, please call 911. For all other police matters, call 1-888-310-1122. Report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough CountyPeterborough County OPPOPP detachment
