Peterborough County OPP detachment limited for public during lockdown

Peterborough County OPP say its detachment will have limited public access during the provincial lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the detachment on Lansdowne Street East will limit routine criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks and fingerprinting to essential workers and volunteers only.

Anyone seeking entry must make an appointment first, the OPP stated Thursday. Individuals will be pre-screened and are required to have proper personal protective equipment prior to entering the detachment.

If you require any detachment-based service, including criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks, call (705) 742-0401 in advance for an appointment. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Collision Reporting Centre will continue to operate during the lockdown, operating between 7 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For emergencies, please call 911. For all other police matters, call 1-888-310-1122. Report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting.

