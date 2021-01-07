Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 7

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 1:06 pm
Click to play video '‘I’m scared’: Toronto woman explains what it’s like to suffer COVID-19 long-hauler symptoms' ‘I’m scared’: Toronto woman explains what it’s like to suffer COVID-19 long-hauler symptoms
WATCH ABOVE: 'I'm scared': Toronto woman explains what it's like to suffer COVID-19 long-hauler symptoms.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

Ontario students will not be returning to in-person school on Monday, sources say

Global News has learned that Ontario students will not be returning to the classroom on Monday, sources say.

Premier Doug Ford said the announcement will be made by the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams who has a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

Read more: Ontario students will not be returning to in-person school on Monday, sources say

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 3,519 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Of those:

  • 891 were in Toronto
  • 568 were in Peel Region
  • 457 were in York Region
  • 174 were in Durham Region
  • 95 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports record number of coronavirus cases and deaths since the pandemic began

Ontario is reporting 3,519 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, a new single-day record in the province since the start of the pandemic. The provincial total now stands at 204,145.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,856 as 89 more deaths were reported — the largest increase in a day ever recorded by the province. The last largest increase in deaths was in the first wave on April 30 with 86 deaths.

Ontario reported the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began with 1,472 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by nine from the previous day), with 363 patients in an intensive care unit (up by two) and 242 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by four).

Read more: Ontario reports record number of coronavirus cases and deaths since the pandemic began

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,909 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 32 deaths. Ten virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 218 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,258 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,230 active cases among staff — up by 78 cases and up by 68 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

