Man in critical condition after being shot near Montreal Metro station

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, in Montreal’s east end.

Police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois said officers were alerted to the incident around 7:15 a.m. by a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot in the alleyway behind the Joliette Metro station.

When officers arrived on the scene near Hochelaga and Joliette streets, they found the victim seriously injured. He was transported to hospital, where he is in critical condition.

“The scene is actually protected and our investigators are now on the way to analyze it,” Comtois said in an 8:30 a.m. update.

No suspects have yet been identified.

