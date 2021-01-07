Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after being shot near Montreal Metro station

A police spokesperson said officers were alerted to the incident around 7:15 a.m. by a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot in the alleyway behind Joliette Metro station.
By Benson Cook Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 9:55 am
A sign hangs outside a métro station in Montreal, Que.
A sign hangs outside a métro station in Montreal, Que. Global News

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, in Montreal’s east end.

Police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois said officers were alerted to the incident around 7:15 a.m. by a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot in the alleyway behind the Joliette Metro station.

Read more: Suspect at large after man shot in Montreal’s east end

When officers arrived on the scene near Hochelaga and Joliette streets, they found the victim seriously injured. He was transported to hospital, where he is in critical condition.

“The scene is actually protected and our investigators are now on the way to analyze it,” Comtois said in an 8:30 a.m. update.

No suspects have yet been identified.

