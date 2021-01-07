Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau, premiers to discuss speed of Canada’s coronavirus vaccinations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2021 7:28 am
Click to play video 'Trudeau ‘frustrated’ with speed of coronavirus vaccine rollout' Trudeau ‘frustrated’ with speed of coronavirus vaccine rollout
WATCH: Trudeau 'frustrated' with speed of coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a virtual First Ministers meeting Thursday, with speeding up COVID-19 vaccinations high on the agenda.

Earlier this week, Trudeau voiced frustration over the pace of getting Canadians inoculated against the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Israel is leading the world in COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Here’s what Canada can learn

As of Tuesday, Canada had received nearly 425,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines — but fewer than 150,000 Canadians had received shots by then.

In his first news conference of the year on Tuesday, Trudeau said he shared the frustrations of Canadians who think the vaccinations should be going faster.

Trending Stories

Some provinces acknowledge there have been bumps in the road administering the vaccines, particularly with trying to get the delicate Pfizer product to remote areas.

Story continues below advertisement

But premiers, including Ontario’s Doug Ford, have said the real concern in the days and weeks ahead will be over Ottawa’s ability to get vaccines to the provinces quickly enough.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau advises snowbirds travelling to U.S. for vaccine to stay home' Coronavirus: Trudeau advises snowbirds travelling to U.S. for vaccine to stay home
Coronavirus: Trudeau advises snowbirds travelling to U.S. for vaccine to stay home
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsJustin Trudeaucovid-19 newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus canadaCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19 VaccineCanada Vaccine
Flyers
More weekly flyers