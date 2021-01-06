Man arrested after Winnipeg police say stolen truck used to ram cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after Winnipeg police say he drove a stolen truck into a police cruiser before attempting to run over officers.

Police say the half-ton truck, which was reported stolen Dec. 19, was pulled over after officers first spotted it in the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue Tuesday.

But as officers approached, the driver reversed, hitting a marked police cruiser as a woman in the truck jumped out, police say. They say the driver then backed up again, this time towards one of the officers.

The officer was able to jump out of the way of the truck and suffered only minor injuries, police say. The woman was taken into custody.

When the driver tried to flee, police say a second woman jumped out, just as the driver put the truck back into reverse, causing her to slip under the truck.

Police say the truck’s open passenger door hit a second officer who was pulling the woman to safety. Neither was seriously injured, according to police.

Officers later found the truck in the 700 block of Inkster Boulevard and tracked the suspect at a nearby home.

Police say “a significant police presence was deployed” until the man exited the home and was arrested.

Daniel Colin Foui, 32, is facing a number of charges including two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, assault with a weapon, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

The major crimes unit is continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

