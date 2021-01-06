Port Hope man faces firearm, drug charges after sawed-off rifle found in bag: police

A man faces multiple firearm and drug charges after police in Port Hope, Ont., found a bag containing a gun on New Year’s Day
According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers found a plastic bag containing a .22-calibre rifle with the stock and barrel sawed off along with ammunition and personal identification.
The investigation led officers to an address on Wellington Street in Port Hope where police say a man was found allegedly hiding in the residence.
The man was allegedly in possession of a stun gun and drugs at the time of his arrest, police said.
Matthew Hamilton, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition
- Knowledge of an unauthorized firearm
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a Schedule I substance — suspected crystal meth.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing and remains in custody, police said Wednesday. He will return to court in Cobourg on Thursday.
