Port Hope man faces firearm, drug charges after sawed-off rifle found in bag: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces multiple firearm and drug charges after police in Port Hope, Ont., found a bag containing a gun on New Year’s Day

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers found a plastic bag containing a .22-calibre rifle with the stock and barrel sawed off along with ammunition and personal identification.

Read more: Gun control advocates push Trudeau government to get on with promised reforms

The investigation led officers to an address on Wellington Street in Port Hope where police say a man was found allegedly hiding in the residence.

The man was allegedly in possession of a stun gun and drugs at the time of his arrest, police said.

Matthew Hamilton, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the following:

Story continues below advertisement

Careless storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition

Knowledge of an unauthorized firearm

Two counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a Schedule I substance — suspected crystal meth.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing and remains in custody, police said Wednesday. He will return to court in Cobourg on Thursday.