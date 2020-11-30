Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Gun control advocates push Trudeau government to get on with promised reforms

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 30, 2020 1:10 pm
Click to play video 'Justin Trudeau says additional restrictions coming on gun ownership' Justin Trudeau says additional restrictions coming on gun ownership
WATCH: (May 2020) Justin Trudeau says additional restrictions coming on gun ownership – May 3, 2020

Advocates of stricter gun control are urging the Trudeau government to get on with promised reforms, saying they are months overdue.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has pledged new measures, including a buyback of recently outlawed firearms, stricter storage provisions and steps to control handguns.

Read more: Majority of Canadians support new gun ban but want feds to focus on smuggling, poll shows

Heidi Rathjen, coordinator of the group PolySeSouvient, told an online news conference today that several months later there are no signs of progress on legislation.

Rathjen was joined in the virtual session by victims of mass shootings who want to see government action.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Trudeau says government’s classification of firearms must be ‘ever-evolving’' Trudeau says government’s classification of firearms must be ‘ever-evolving’
Trudeau says government’s classification of firearms must be ‘ever-evolving’ – May 1, 2020

The federal government outlawed a wide range of firearms by cabinet order in May, saying the guns were designed for the battlefield, not hunting or sport shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

The measures have met with stiff criticism from some firearms owners and the federal Conservatives, who question the value of the ban.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeaugun controlBill BlairGun Control CanadaGun legislationPublic Safety Minister Bill Blairbill blair gun controlgun ban canadagun control legislation CanadaTrudeau gun controlgun control measures canadatrudeau gun rules
Flyers
More weekly flyers