Coronavirus: Mandatory masks, reduced capacity on Saint John Transit

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saint John Transit says it is reducing capacity on busses as the province has transitioned back into the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.

Effective Wednesday, busses can hold 50 per cent of regular seated capacity. Between 15 and 20 passengers are allowed per bus, depending on regular bus capacity.

“When boarding, choose an open seat. Seats marked as “closed” should not be used at this time,” read a release.

The agency says non-surgical face masks continue to be mandatory on transit. In addition, enhanced sanitization and cleaning is being done on all transit vehicles.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Saint John Transit says there are no schedule changes as of Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

More information on restrictions under the orange zone are available here.

1:20 Coronavirus: New Brunswick to transition back to orange level of COVID-19 recovery plan Coronavirus: New Brunswick to transition back to orange level of COVID-19 recovery plan