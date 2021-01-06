Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Mandatory masks, reduced capacity on Saint John Transit

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 4:20 pm
A Saint John Transit bus pulls up to a stop in the city's King's Square.
A Saint John Transit bus pulls up to a stop in the city's King's Square. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

Saint John Transit says it is reducing capacity on busses as the province has transitioned back into the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.

Effective Wednesday, busses can hold 50 per cent of regular seated capacity. Between 15 and 20 passengers are allowed per bus, depending on regular bus capacity.

“When boarding, choose an open seat. Seats marked as “closed” should not be used at this time,” read a release.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in record single-day spike

The agency says non-surgical face masks continue to be mandatory on transit. In addition, enhanced sanitization and cleaning is being done on all transit vehicles.

Saint John Transit says there are no schedule changes as of Wednesday.

More information on restrictions under the orange zone are available here.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick to transition back to orange level of COVID-19 recovery plan' Coronavirus: New Brunswick to transition back to orange level of COVID-19 recovery plan
Coronavirus: New Brunswick to transition back to orange level of COVID-19 recovery plan
