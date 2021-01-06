Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police investigate jewelry store robbery

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted January 6, 2021 2:02 pm
Hamilton Police investigate jewelery store robbery
Hamilton police are investigating a jewelry store robbery. Hamilton police

Hamilton police are investigating an armed robbery in the Mohawk Road West and Upper Paradise Road area.

Officers say they were called at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after a man was reported to have entered the Western Jewelry Store inside the Westcliffe Mall.

Investigators say he had asked to see a bracelet valued at around $3,000, and when it was given to him, he pulled out a handgun and fled with the bracelet.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police seek man accused of trying to grab cash from ATM user in downtown Hamilton

The employee was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a man with dark hair wearing a black jacket, a black hoodie with a red and yellow symbol on it and white pants.

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Adam Krasulja at 905-546-8935 or Det. Sgt. Torrie at 905-546-2991.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceRobberyMountainjewelry storeWest Mountainmohawk rdupper paradisewestcliffe mall
Flyers
More weekly flyers