Hamilton police investigate jewelry store robbery

Hamilton police are investigating an armed robbery in the Mohawk Road West and Upper Paradise Road area.

Officers say they were called at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after a man was reported to have entered the Western Jewelry Store inside the Westcliffe Mall.

Investigators say he had asked to see a bracelet valued at around $3,000, and when it was given to him, he pulled out a handgun and fled with the bracelet.

The employee was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a man with dark hair wearing a black jacket, a black hoodie with a red and yellow symbol on it and white pants.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Adam Krasulja at 905-546-8935 or Det. Sgt. Torrie at 905-546-2991.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.