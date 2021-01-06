Police seek man accused of trying to grab cash from ATM user in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a man who is suspected of trying to steal cash right out of the hands of an ATM user in broad daylight a little over a month ago is still at large.

Investigators say the man, believed to be in his mid-50s, approached a woman inside a bank at an ATM around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 and waited for her to retrieved money from the machine before grabbing the cash.

Can you identify this man? Police believe he is responsible for a robbery that took place at a downtown ATM. If you have any information please call 905-546-3821. The victim was not physically injured during the incident. Read more. #HamOnt https://t.co/vmDeFeuS1z — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 6, 2021

Despite being knocked to the ground, the victim was uninjured and able to hold on to all her money.

The suspect fled and was last seen running west.

The man police are looking for is about five feet, nine inches with short light brown hair and wearing dark pants and jacket.

Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at 905-546-3821.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submitted online.

