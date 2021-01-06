Menu

Crime

Police seek man accused of trying to grab cash from ATM user in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton police are looking for a man in his mid-50s accused of trying grab cash from an ATM user in broad daylight on Saturday Nov. 28, 2020.
Hamilton police are looking for a man in his mid-50s accused of trying grab cash from an ATM user in broad daylight on Saturday Nov. 28, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police say a man who is suspected of trying to steal cash right out of the hands of an ATM user in broad daylight a little over a month ago is still at large.

Investigators say the man, believed to be in his mid-50s, approached a woman inside a bank at an ATM around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 and waited for her to retrieved money from the machine before grabbing the cash.

Despite being knocked to the ground, the victim was uninjured and able to hold on to all her money.

The suspect fled and was last seen running west.

The man police are looking for is about five feet, nine inches with short light brown hair and wearing dark pants and jacket.

Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at 905-546-3821.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submitted online.

