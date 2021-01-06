Peterborough County OPP release 2020 Festive RIDE program numbers

Send this page to someone via email

OPP officers from the Peterborough County detachment checked approximately 2,000 vehicles during the holiday season, looking for impaired drivers.

Since the launch of the Festive RIDE campaign on Nov. 26, 2020, OPP say 105 spot checks were conducted.

On Wednesday, OPP released said the campaign resulted in five Criminal Code charges, seven provincial offence notices and two warn-range licence suspensions.

The OPP detachment says several incidents are still under investigation, which may result in more drivers facing charges.

RIDE programs will continue to be used by officers year-round to enforce impaired driving laws.

Police are reminding drivers to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs, and to use a designated driver or public transit, or plan to stay overnight.

