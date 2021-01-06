Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP release 2020 Festive RIDE program numbers

By Lindsay Biscaia Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 1:57 pm
Peterborough County OPP release festive RIDE campaign results
Peterborough County OPP have released the results of the Festive RIDE campaign. Global News

OPP officers from the Peterborough County detachment checked approximately 2,000 vehicles during the holiday season, looking for impaired drivers.

Read more: Peterborough police check 5,000 vehicles during Festive RIDE campaign in December

Since the launch of the Festive RIDE campaign on Nov. 26, 2020, OPP say 105 spot checks were conducted.

On Wednesday, OPP released said the campaign resulted in five Criminal Code charges, seven provincial offence notices and two warn-range licence suspensions.

The OPP detachment says several incidents are still under investigation, which may result in more drivers facing charges.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto man charged with impaired driving following Highway 115 crash in Peterborough

RIDE programs will continue to be used by officers year-round to enforce impaired driving laws.

Police are reminding drivers to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs, and to use a designated driver or public transit, or plan to stay overnight.

Click to play video 'Three charged under Cannabis Control Act at RIDE check near Peterborough' Three charged under Cannabis Control Act at RIDE check near Peterborough
Three charged under Cannabis Control Act at RIDE check near Peterborough – Nov 28, 2019
