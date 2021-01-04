Toronto man charged with impaired driving following Highway 115 crash in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in Peterborough on Saturday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a collision on Highway 115 after a vehicle collided with a barrier as it was attempting to merge onto the highway from Ashburnham Drive in the city’s east end.

OPP say the uninjured driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Henry Michalik, 52, of Toronto, was charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available; and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 10.

