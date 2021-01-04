Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged with impaired driving following Highway 115 crash in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 11:30 am
A Toronto man faces impaired driving and other charges following a collision on Highway 115 in Peterborough.
A Toronto man faces impaired driving and other charges following a collision on Highway 115 in Peterborough. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Toronto man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in Peterborough on Saturday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a collision on Highway 115 after a vehicle collided with a barrier as it was attempting to merge onto the highway from Ashburnham Drive in the city’s east end.

OPP say the uninjured driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog

Henry Michalik, 52, of Toronto, was charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available; and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 10.

Click to play video 'Suspected impaired driver in fatal Mississauga crash to remain behind bars' Suspected impaired driver in fatal Mississauga crash to remain behind bars
Suspected impaired driver in fatal Mississauga crash to remain behind bars – Dec 23, 2020
