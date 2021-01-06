Peterborough police check 5,000 vehicles during Festive RIDE campaign in December

Send this page to someone via email

More than 5,000 vehicles and four criminal charges were laid during the Festive RIDE campaign for the Peterborough Police Service in December.

According to police, more than 5,000 vehicles were checked within Peterborough, Lakefield and Cavan Monaghan Township. The Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere campaign focuses on impaired driving.

On Wednesday, police said this year’s campaign during the holidays resulted in the following for drivers:

355 roadside screening tests administered

four roadside fails

14 warnings

four Criminal Code charges

15 Highway Traffic Act charges

The service says the RIDE campaign will continue throughout this year on various dates and times and locations.

Up to early December, police had issued 101 impaired driving arrests for the year: 62 by alcohol and 39 by drugs.

