Manitoba coronavirus death toll passes 700, 176 new cases reported Wednesday

As health officials announced another 10 COVID-19-related deaths, the growing list of Manitobans who have lost their lives to the virus surpassed 700 Wednesday.

The latest victims include a woman in her 40s from the northern Manitoba and three people linked to an outbreak at a Winnipeg hospital.

Since March a total of 705 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died.

Health officials also announced 176 new cases of the virus Wednesday, however nine previously announced infections were removed due to data corrections, bringing Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed cases identified since March to 25,541.

The latest cases include 109 in the Winnipeg Health region, 13 in the Southern Health region, 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 31 in the Northern Health region, and 11 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Health officials said 4,460 cases remain active in Manitoba as of Wednesday.

Provincial data shows there are currently 237 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 92 people in hospital who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 329 hospitalizations.

There are 32 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as five people who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 37 ICU patients, according to the provincial data.

Numbers provided from the province show 1,845 tests for COVID-19 were completed Tuesday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 430,597.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 10.4 per cent provincially and 11.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

The latest list of COVID-19 deaths include:

a woman in her 40s from the Northern health region;

a man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region;

a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge;

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 4U8-12;

a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 4U8-12;

a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 4U8-12;

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region;

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region; and

a man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region.

Health officials reported no new outbreaks Wednesday and said outbreaks at at Oakview Manor in Blumenort, River Park Gardens Personal Care Home in Winnipeg and the Thompson General Hospital MSP ward in Thompson have ended.

Earlier in day Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced an ambitious plan to see all eligible personal care home residents in the province vaccinated against COVID-19 by early March.

Pallister said the campaign will start Monday with teams vaccinating roughly 1,157 residents at seven facilities, before moving onto deliver shots to an estimated 9,834 people living in PCHs across the province within the next 28-days.

As of Tuesday night Pallister said 5,165 Manitobans have been vaccinated since doses of the Pfizer vaccine started arriving in the province in December.

