Sports

Special Christmas gift gives Brandon boy with cerebral palsy the chance to skate

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 6:51 pm
Click to play video 'Special skates mean a chance at hitting the ice for Brandon teen' Special skates mean a chance at hitting the ice for Brandon teen
WATCH: Hockey super fan Zander Wallin was born with cerebral palsy, but that isn't stopping him from hitting the ice. Thanks to a pair of homemade skates, the Wallin family had a very special Christmas in Brandon.

A little ingenuity is making a dream come true for a Brandon boy living with cerebral palsy.

Described as “hockey fanatic” by his dad, Zander Wallin has always wanted to go skating with his twin brother, but mobility issues have kept him off the ice.

That’s all changed after the 12-year-old found a one-of-a-kind pair of homemade skates wrapped up under the Christmas tree this year.

The skates, specially built by his dad Chad with help from the Brandon Wheat Kings equipment manager, feature a double blade on the bottom that’s allowed Zander to experience ice-skating for the first time in his life.

Zander tries on his new skates Christmas morning.
Zander tries on his new skates Christmas morning. Submitted/Chad Wallin

It just came to me one day to try and figure something out to give him the ability to at least try (skating),” Chad tells Global News Winnipeg Morning of the bob-skates, which have Zander’s name and a Brandon Wheat Kings logo embroidered on the boot.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of people are in his corner,  that’s the cool thing about sports — through sheer determination and will, Zander has put himself in a position to get on the ice.”

Trending Stories

But getting the chance to skate isn’t the only thing that’s got Zander excited this week.

The Wallins are a billet family for the Wheat Kings, and the player Zander calls his billet brother — defenceman Braden Schneider — is currently representing Team Canada at the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Dad Chad Wallin shows off the special skates.
Dad Chad Wallin shows off the special skates. Submitted/Chad Wallin

“We’ve been following every game and we’ve been cheering very loud,” said Zander, already decked out in a team jersey hours before Schneider’s Tuesday game.

Story continues below advertisement

Chad says while Zander had hoped to “take off flying” when he hit the ice for the first time, like many first-time skaters,  it’s taken some practice.

“He had to work on it and adapt,” Chad said.

“But he just kept at it and kept sticking it out, and now he can get out there and he’s pretty good at it.

“It’s been a special week or two weeks for us.”

