Major redevelopment coming to RioCan Centre in Kirkland

The RioCan Centre in Kirkland, Que., was once a bustling area, but over the last few years, it’s turned into a site filled with endless ‘for rent’ signs and lots of empty parking spaces.

“There hasn’t been anything here for quite a while now,” said Judy Coulombe, who works in the area.

“It’s like a ghost town” Tweet This

On Tuesday, RioCan announced plans to revitalize the area. They’ve partnered with the Broccolini Real Estate Group for a massive redevelopment, amid the arrival of the future REM station.

The new project will transform the 1.5 million square foot property.

It will be a mix of residential housing, approximately 240,000 square feet of office space, and 135,000 square feet for commercial use.

“A lot of attention is being given to green spaces, to public access areas so that the people not only from this project, but the residents that are just adjoined to the property, will benefit from this project over here,” said Roger Plamondon, president of the Broccolini Real Estate Group.

A few months ago, Cadillac Fairview announced their plans to develop almost 50 hectares of land just west of the mall, in Pointe-Claire.

It’s slated to be transformed into high-rise housing, office spaces, a hotel and more.

It’s being called West Island’s own downtown.

Plamondon said the project in Kirkland will be different.

“Like the other one, you’ll be able to work, live, play here, but in an environment that we hope will be a lot more conducive, a lot more friendly and a lot more greener also,” he added.

That’s welcome news for those who live in the area, who said the site is in dire need of an update.

“It’ll be nice to have some life back here, make transport a lot easier — it’s a great idea,” said Valerie Walters.

The city of Kirkland said once they’ve received the final plans, council will discuss a possible re-development of the nearby road network.

Broccolini expects to have those plans finalized by the end of the summer, break ground in 2022 and have the new development ready in line or even before the REM is set to be operational here, in 2024.