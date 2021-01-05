Shooting in upper Stoney Creek under investigation: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a shooting in a new residential area on the Stoney Creek mountain.

A spokesperson for Hamilton police said they were notified shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting in the area of Upper Mount Albion Road and Times Square Boulevard.

The area is the site of a new residential development beside Eramosa Karst Conservation Area.

No injuries have been reported.

In a pair of tweets, police urged the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing but said there is no risk to public safety.

They add that they believe the shooting was targeted.

