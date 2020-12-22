Crime December 22 2020 11:09pm 02:03 24-year-old charged after multiple Hamilton police officers stabbed A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to three Hamilton police officers being stabbed in the head and neck. Miranda Anthistle reports. 3 police officers stabbed in downtown Hamilton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7538892/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7538892/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?