Crime

3 police officers stabbed in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton police on location at James Street North and Cannon Street East on Dec. 22, 2020. Investigators say three police officers were stabbed during a domestic dispute call in the city's downtown.
Hamilton police on location at James Street North and Cannon Street East on Dec. 22, 2020. Investigators say three police officers were stabbed during a domestic dispute call in the city's downtown. Global News

Three Hamilton police officers have been sent to hospital after each was stabbed by a man in downtown on Tuesday afternoon.

The officers were responding to a 911 call about an erratic person with a weapon just after 3:p.m. near the area of James Street North and Cannon Street East.

“Officers engaged the gentleman, subsequently, an altercation ensued, three officers have been transported to local hospital with stab wounds to the neck and head,” said Hamilton police Const. Krista-Lee Ernst.

Ernst said the officers are currently in stable condition in hospital.

A male has been arrested and is facing three charges for assault with a weapon.

He was also transported to hospital, according to Ernst.

One other person is also in hospital having suffered slash and stab wounds, say police.

Authorities have closed off James Street North between Cannon and Mulberry Streets for an investigation.

More to come.

