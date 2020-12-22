Menu

Crime

19-year-old man injured in East Hamilton shooting: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 8:42 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are calling a late-night shooting in Hamilton’s east end a “targeted” incident.

Investigators say officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night near Roxborough Avenue and Reid Avenue.

A 19-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was found in the residential area.

Detectives say the investigation is in its early stages and are looking for video surveillance from nearby homeowners.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2907 or 905-546-2963.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

